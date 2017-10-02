New cover(s) alert! As you see below, we’re doubling up this month, with an NBA Preview and an NCAA Preview sharing space in the same issue. On the NBA Preview version we’ve got six rookies who we think may go down in history as one of the best rookie classes in history, (potentially!) joining ’84, ’96 and ’03 in legendary status. On the NCAA Preview versions we have Duke University’s Marvin Bagley III and the University of Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr, who both had incredible high school careers and are ready to carry over that success into the college ranks.

You can read our cover stories on the rookies, MBIII and MPJ now, and stay tuned for plenty more dope content from the issue over the next few weeks. And rejoice—it’s almost that time…

