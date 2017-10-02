SLAM Associate Editor Franklyn Calle joins the podcast to talk about Michael Porter Jr, Marvin Bagley III and the 2017 rookie class. We also touch on the fraud scandal that has rocked the NCAA.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.

