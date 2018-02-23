SLAM Presents TOP 100 is Out Now!

There is no argument in basketball like the one that comes with ranking the best players of all time.

MJ or LeBron?

Kareem or Wilt?

Magic or Larry?

Everyone’s got a different opinion and everyone thinks they’re correct. So, being that we at SLAM live for this kinda stuff, we made a magazine dedicated to the Top 100 Players of All Time.

There’s plenty more to come—including how we came up with the list and tons more cool content from this issue—but in the meantime, enjoy the beautiful cover below and go pick up a copy at your local newsstand or bookstore now.

ORDER YOUR COPY OF SLAM PRESENTS TOP 100 HERE