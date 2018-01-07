Warriors 121 (32-8), Clippers 105 (17-21)

It was some slight work for Stephen Curry as he dropped 45 points (8-for-16 from 3) in just 30 minutes of playing time as Golden State steamrolled its in-state rival. Blake Griffin took an inadvertent elbow to the head and suffered a concussion that caused him to leave the game after just 10 minutes on the court.

Chef Steph cooked up 4️⃣5️⃣ in a blowout dub for the Warriors. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ELUCBrk6dG — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 6, 2018

Pelicans 98 (19-19), Timberwolves 116 (25-16)

Bigs dominated in Minneapolis, but it was Karl-Anthony Town’s 21-point, 16-rebound performance that gave the home squad the dub. Anthony Davis (16 points, 9 rebounds) and DeMarcus Cousins (23 points, 15 rebounds) led the way for New Orleans.

KAT out here looking like a walking lava lamps and Anthony Davis STILL didn’t see him fly in for the block 🙅🏽‍♂️ (via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/dB4P7zXQ0o — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 7, 2018

Celtics 87 (33-10), Nets 85 (15-24)

The Brooklyn grit was real, but a pair of clutch buckets but Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum put the game to bed as Boston sneaked out of Barclays Arena with a win. Spencer Dinwiddie continued to play well for the Nets, dropping 20 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field.

Jayson Tatum has five blocks and throwing it DOWN on offense Oh, and he’s just 19 (via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/GEey7tJhSH — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 7, 2018

Get you a teenager that’ll let it fly in crunch time‼️ COLD. BLOODED. ❄️ (via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/TIXfNBwkTJ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 7, 2018

Rockets 101 (27-11), Pistons 108 (21-17)

The James Harden-less Rockets struggled against a Rockets squad without Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond. Six Houston players scored double-digit points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 26-point performance by Tobias Harris.

Kings 106 (13-25), Nuggets 98 (21-18)

Willie Cauley-Stein shined on the defensive end of the floor, racking up a career-high seven steals as the Kings took a first quarter lead and never looked back. De’aaron Fox and Jamal Murray each scored 18 points in a battle of young point guards.

17 points, career-high 7 steals AND a dub for Willie Cauley-Stein and the Kings. 👑 pic.twitter.com/VQDix3LG8C — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 7, 2018

Bulls 86 (14-26), Pacers 125 (20-19)

The Bulls crashed back down to earth Victor Oladipo dropped 23 points and 9 assists in just 24 minutes of work as Indiana raced out to a 27-point halftime lead. Rookie T.J. Leaf scored 15 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting performance from the field in 20 minutes.

Victor Oladipo is back! He’s getting 🆙 and getting buckets early on. (via @pacers) pic.twitter.com/ckOuGtRJSU — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 7, 2018

Cavaliers 131 (26-13), Magic 127 (12-28)

Isaiah Thomas made his first start since last year’s Eastern Conference Finals and scored 19 points. LeBron James stole the show, though, racking up 33 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists and 6 steals. Aaron Gordon had 30 points for the Magic.

Isaiah Thomas ➡️ King James👑 We’re gonna have to get used to this (via @Cavs) pic.twitter.com/aMtwebpYJy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 7, 2018

Bucks 110 (21-17), Wizards 103 (23-17)

Giannis Antetokounmpo nailed a clutch mid-range jumper with less than a minute to go as the Bucks pulled away to down the Wizards despite John Wall’s 16-point, 16-assist night.