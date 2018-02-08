Report: Cavaliers Trade Dwyane Wade To Heat For Second-Round Pick

With the Cavaliers acquiring guards Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, and George Hill before the deadline, the team worked out a deal to send veteran Dwyane Wade back to Miami, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Miami will send a heavily protected second-round pick to Cleveland for Wade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

The 36-year-old Wade, who is averaging 11.2 points per game, spent the first thirteen seasons of his career with the Heat:

