Adam Silver: WNBA Not Connecting With Young Women, Girls

by April 20, 2018
657
adam silver wnba

Adam Silver says the WNBA has to do a better job marketing to young women and girls.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Silver said the league isn’t connecting with “almost the same demographic that our players are.”

“I’m particularly frustrated that we’ve been unable to get young women, girls, to attend those games.

“Women’s basketball is largely supported, just in terms of the demographics, by older men for whatever reason who like fundamental basketball.

“It’s something I’ve talked a lot to the players about.” […] “We’re not connecting with almost the same demographic that our players are.

“I’m always saying our players are roughly 21-34, in that age range. I’m saying, why do you think it is that we’re not getting your peers to want to watch women’s basketball?

“In a way, I think it’s a good problem to have in that, I think the game looks fantastic. And it’s amazing where the league now is at from over 20 years ago when it launched.

“But we still have a marketing problem, and we got to figure it out. We got to figure out how we can do a better job connecting to young people and to get them to be interested.”

RELATED:
Full Results from the 2018 WNBA Draft

 
You Might Also Like
WNBA

Full Results from the 2018 WNBA Draft

1 week ago
1,274
Chicago Bulls
NBA

Report: Bulls Warned By NBA About Resting Healthy Players

1 month ago
767
College

Report: NBA Preparing To Get Involved At High School Basketball Level

2 months ago
1,189
NBA

Adam Silver: Tanking Teams To Be Met With Swiftest, Harshest Response Possible

2 months ago
758
NBA

NBA Creating Confidential Hotline for Improper Workplace Conduct

2 months ago
145
NBA

Adam Silver: NBA Is Giving ‘Serious Attention’ To Changing Playoff Format

2 months ago
1,567

TRENDING


Most Recent
bradley beal scott brooks apologize

Scott Brooks Apologized To Bradley Beal After Game 2 Loss To Raptors

2 hours ago
630
adam silver wnba

Adam Silver: WNBA Not Connecting With Young Women, Girls

2 hours ago
657
stephen curry not close return

Report: Stephen Curry ‘Still Not Close To Playing’

4 hours ago
760
kenyon martin marijuana

Kenyon Martin Says 85 Percent of NBA Smokes Marijuana

5 hours ago
1,101
Mike Budenholzer suns

Report: Mike Budenholzer Withdraws From Suns Coaching Search

6 hours ago
304