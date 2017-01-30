The 2015 WNBA MVP, Elena Delle Donne, has forced a trade to the Washington Mystics, according to a New York Times report.

Entering restricted free agency, Delle Donne, 27, would have had any offer matched by the Chicago Sky.

Instead of waiting for this to happen, Delle Donne made it clear that she would be willing to sit out the 2017 WNBA season if she was not traded.

The Sky ultimately worked out a deal with the Washington Mystics, who will send All-Star center Stefanie Dolson, last season’s No. 7 overall pick Kahleah Copper, and the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2017 draft.

