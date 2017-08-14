While Kobe Bryant isn’t playing anymore, he hasn’t stop being one of the League’s most vocal advocates for women’s basketball.

Whether he’s tweeting about current Connecticut Sun star Rachel Banham’s 60-point explosion in college, saying Jewell Loyd is like a “little sister” to him or witnessing Diana Taurasi break the WNBA’s scoring record in person, Kobe is always out in front in support of the W.

In the video above, he talks about how much of a diehard fan of the League his daughter is and how inspiring it is for up-and-coming female basketball players. He also mentions how meaningful the League’s stars, both past and present, are as role models to girls like his daughter, who grow up dreaming to be WNBA champions.

Video courtesy of the WNBA