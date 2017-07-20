Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird spoke about her relationship with Seattle Reign and US national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe in a lengthy espnW feature article today.

While both have played professionally in Seattle since 2012, Bird and Rapinoe just started dating last fall after connecting in Rio during the Olympics.

Bird, 36, said she’s talking about her relationship now because “that’s what feels right.”

Who is @S10Bird? The notoriously private star on her career, relationship with @mPinoe and living her truth: https://t.co/Vh38bGMzT7 — espnW (@espnW) July 20, 2017

“I’m gay. Megan’s my girlfriend … these aren’t secrets to people who know me,” Bird says. “I don’t feel like I’ve not lived my life. I think people have this assumption that if you’re not talking about it, you must be hiding it, like it’s this secret. That was never the case for me.” So why talk about it now? “It’s happening when it’s happening because that’s what feels right,” Bird says. “So even though I understand there are people who think I should have done it sooner, it wasn’t right for me at the time. I have to be true to that. It’s my journey.”

RELATED:

