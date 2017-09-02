TIDAL’s streaming tomorrow afternoon’s matchup of the New York Liberty against the Dallas Wings. The Wings will be helping the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by donating $1 for each ticket sold. The Wings have also partnered with the Dallas Women’s Foundation to support agencies across North Texas who are providing relief for impacted families.

Tomorrow’s game marks the first time that TIDAL will be streaming a basketball game. Read more straight from the WNBA below:

“The WNBA is thrilled to join TIDAL for this special event which will benefit those impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said WNBA President Lisa Borders. “There are two international languages, music and sports. WNBA fans are passionate about both and TIDAL brings these two passions together on one dynamic platform.”

As part of the live event, TIDAL artist Justine Skye will perform the national anthem and serve as the halftime entertainment for the game in Arlington, Texas. In addition, exclusive playlists curated by the Liberty and the Wings players will be available on TIDAL’s TIDAL.com/WNBA.

“This Sunday, we are Texas strong, and with our hearts, we’re playing for those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Skylar Diggins-Smith. “TIDAL partnering with the WNBA is the intersection of culture and an example of how we can all give back. TIDAL’s international reach not only brings the game to our overseas fans, but it also raises the awareness of all those in need.”

Viewers will be able to donate to Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief funds with the Red Cross and Dallas Women’s Foundation throughout the livestream.

The game tips off at 2 pm EST.

