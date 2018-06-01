Rep Your Squad With Levi’s® NBA Collection 🔥

If you’re going to rep your squad, do it right.

Levi’s® has your next look covered with their recently expanded NBA collection, which now includes gear for nine of the League’s marquee franchises: the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.





With two of those teams in the Finals, it’s time to cop your merch ASAP.

Apparel ranges from plaid t-shirts with subtle NBA logos to denim trucker jackets to crewnecks and more. All options are available for both men and women.

In establishing the collab, Levi’s® hoped to facilitate team spirit without sacrificing style. The line also allows passionate basketball fans to support their teams with a more casual look, not just built for game days.



And as Levi’s® President James Curleigh stressed following the creation of the collection, fashion is an important aspect of NBA culture. Just ask Russell Westbrook or LeBron James, or peep SLAM’s new Instagram account, League Fits.

“The style of the NBA, whether exhibited through players or fans, is anchored by self-expression,” Curleigh said. “As a brand that has a passion for personal style and individualism, we knew this collection would be the perfect fit.”





You can shop the collection at Levi.com/nba, Levi’s® stores, and NBA team retail locations.