Blake Griffin Jabs the Clippers in ‘Roast Battle’ on Comedy Central 🤣

by August 31, 2018
440

Blake Griffin wasn’t likely expecting to be moved by the Los Angeles Clippers at last season’s trade deadline after signing a 5-year, $171 million extension the previous summer, so it’s not hard to see why their might be some hard feelings. Griffin went head-to-head with Jeff Ross on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle show and made a jab at his former club while roasting Ross’ hair (or lack thereof):

“You’re such a bald piece of shit. It honestly looks like we both got fucked over by the Clippers.” 

Ross took things to the next level, referencing Griffin’s former relationship with Kendall Jenner, who has been rumored to been dating Ben Simmons this summer.

“And, just like the Clippers, Kendall eventually traded you for another basketball player. The season hasn’t even started yet, and your ex is already leading you in rebounds.”

Ross took the Roast Battle dub, but Griffin had plenty of zingers to serve. Check out the video above to watch the full roast sesh!

RELATED: Blake Griffin says Pistons’ Ceiling ‘Very, Very High’ Next Season

