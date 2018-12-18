‘It’d Be Great’: LeBron Hopeful for Opportunity To Play with Carmelo

by December 18, 2018
330
lebron carmelo lakers

LeBron James says he would love to play alongside Carmelo Anthony on the Lakers this season if the opportunity presented itself.

After the Lakers’ 110-115 loss to the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday, LeBron told reporters: “I’ve always wanted to play alongside Melo. And if the opportunity presents itself, it’d be great.”

LeBron, Carmelo and their wives had dinner together in New York City on Monday ahead of the Lakers game in Brooklyn.

LeBron’s comments come in stark contrast to his response when asked the same question in Orlando last month. “We don’t even have a roster spot open,” he said.

RELATED:
Report: LeBron James Wants Carmelo Anthony on the Lakers

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kyle Lowry: ‘I Will Be Happy for Kawhi Leonard When He Makes His Decision’

7 hours ago
4,215
NBA

Warriors vs. Lakers Is the Most Expensive Christmas Day Game This Decade

14 hours ago
10,812
NBA

BORN READY: The Lance Stephenson Show Is Back in Los Angeles 🍿

15 hours ago
1,474
NBA

‘Just Hot’: John Wall Hangs 40 Points and 14 Assists on the Lakers

2 days ago
2,323
lebron lonzo triple-double post up
The Post Up

Post Up: LeBron, Lonzo Triple-Double in Lakers’ Rout 😤

3 days ago
4,070
NBA

LeBron James on Meeting Michael Jordan For the First Time: ‘It Was Godly’

3 days ago
8,039
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
d'angelo russell nets post up

Post Up: D’Angelo Russell, Nets Beat Lakers for 6th Straight Win ❄️

1 hour ago
138
lebron carmelo lakers

‘It’d Be Great’: LeBron Hopeful for Opportunity To Play with Carmelo

3 hours ago
330
sharife cooper city of palms

Sharife Cooper, McEachern Hand Out 20-PIECE WIN! 🍗

5 hours ago
30
scottie barnes triple-double

Scottie Barnes TRIPLE-DOUBLES vs Hoodie Rio! 😈

6 hours ago
29

Kyle Lowry: ‘I Will Be Happy for Kawhi Leonard When He Makes His Decision’

7 hours ago
4,215