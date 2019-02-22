Post Up: Lakers Knock off Rockets in 19-Point Comeback, Move to .500

by February 22, 2019
Suns 98 (11-49), Cavaliers 111 (13-46)

Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre combined for 53 points, but five Cavaliers — Kevin Love (16 points), Cedi Osman (19), Ante Zizic (15), Larry Nance Jr. (14) and Jordan Clarkson (15) — scoring double-digits was too much to handle for Phoenix.

Rockets 106 (33-25), Lakers 111 (29-29)

The Lakers took the lead with 4:15 to go to come back from a 19-point deficit and didn’t look back the rest of the way. LeBron James scored a team-high 29 points and Brandon Ingram wasn’t far behind with 27.

James Harden continued his 30-point streak as he finished with 30 points, five boards and six dimes.

Kings 123 (30-28), Warriors 125 (42-16)

Marvin Bagley scored 28 off the bench and all five of the Kings’ starters scored double-digit points, but it wasn’t enough to pull out a W as Steph Curry scored 36 on 10-for-16 shooting from deep. Kevin Durant dropped 28 and took care of work on the defensive end, too, blocking seven shots.

Heat 102 (26-31), 76ers 106 (38-21)

The Sixers’ trade deadline acquisitions — Boban Marjanovic (19 points on 6-for-7 shooting and 11 rebounds) and Tobias Harris (23 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high plus-minus of +19) shined in the starting lineup.

Dwyane Wade scored a team-high 19 for Miami.

Trail Blazers 113 (35-23), Nets 99 (30-30)

Portland’s big men took care of business as Jusuf Nurkic (27 points), Enes Kanter (18) and Al-Farouq Aminu (11) combined to shoot 75 percent from the field.

Ed Davis scored a team-high 15 points for Brooklyn.

Celtics 97 (37-22), Bucks 98 (44-14)

Al Horford nailed a clutch 3 to tie things up with 54 seconds to go to cap off a 21-point, 17-rebound, 5-assist, 2-steal and 3-block outing, but Khris Middleton responded with a trey of his own with 32.5 seconds to go to give Milwaukee a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Middleton finished the night with 15 points and 13 boards. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 13 rebounds and six dimes to lead the Bucks.

