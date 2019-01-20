Post Up: Paul George and Buddy Hield Knock Down Game-Winning 3️⃣’s

Thunder 117 (27-18), 76ers 115 (30-17)

Oklahoma City and Philadelphia are over 1,000 miles away from each other, but that didn’t keep Sunday afternoon’s game from feeling like a rivalry. Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid went at it the entire fourth quarter, Jimmy Butler had a potential game-winner pick-six bucket with under 10 seconds to go, but Paul George responded with a 4-point play with 5 seconds remaining to snatch back the W. George and Embiid both scored 31 to lead their teams.

Suns 115 (11-36), Hornets 135 (22-23)

Devin Booker scored 32, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Hornets scoring 39 and 38 points to open each half. Kemba Walker scored a team-high 21 for Charlotte as eight players scored double-digit points.

Kings 103 (24-22), Pistons 101 (20-25)

Buddy Hield went 7-for-9 from behind the arc en route to a 35-point outing as he hit the game-winning 3 at the buzzer. Blake Griffin scored 38 for Detroit.

Mavericks 99 (20-25), Pacers 111 (30-15)

Luka Doncic was ejected after 24 minutes of work as Tyreke Evans scored 19 off the pine to lead the Pacers to a win.

Celtics 113 (28-18), Hawks 105 (14-31)

Kyrie Irving dropped 32 as the Celtics made up a 16-point deficit in the second half.

Grizzlies (19-27), Raptors (35-13)

The Raptors outscored the Grizzlies 45-14 in the third quarter to secure the win as Danny Green scored a game-high 24 points.

Heat 117 (22-22), Bulls 103 (10-36)

Jason Richardson scored 26 and Dion Waiters added 21 off the pine as Miami took care of business in Chicago to get back to .500. Dwyane Wade scored 14 points, grabbed 10 boards and dished out seven dimes in his final game in his hometown.

Dwyane Wade and Benny the Bull swapped threads after Wade’s final game in Chicago 🌃 (via @DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/DgPSZlpScD — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2019

Lakers 134 (25-22), Rockets 138 (26-19)

James Harden’ continued to do James Harden things, dropping 48 points as the Rockets came back in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime and win at home. Eric Gordon, who hit the tying shot at the buzzer, finished the night with 30.

Kyle Kuzma scored 32, 20 of which came during the Lakers’ 39-point first quarter.

Bucks 118 (33-12), Magic 108 (19-27)

Milwaukee’s trio of Giannis Antetokoumpo (25 points), Eric Bledsoe (30) and Malcom Brodgdon (18) combined for 73 points on 30-for-42 (71.4 percent) shooting from the field to lead the Bucks past the Magic.

Cavaliers 102 (9-38), Nuggets 124 (31-14)

Nikola Jokic recorded yet another triple-double (19 points, 11 boards, 12 assists) in just 28 minutes of work as the Nuggets ran off to a quick lead in a 70-point first half and never looked back.