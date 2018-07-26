3BALL USA is launching its first ever post-collegiate outdoor 3×3 basketball showcase to be held from August 17-19, in anticipation of a formal summer league beginning in 2019. Similar to the recently authorized 3-on-3 play that will be featured in the 2020 Summer Olympics, this public showcase will include eight men’s teams competing in a variety of events including 21 games, a one-on-one challenge featuring streetball legend The Professor, and a slam-dunk contest — all for the grand prize of $50,000 dollars.

Endorsed by FIBA, the tourney will be played by the organization’s rules, with all eight squads being seeded based on pool play results followed by a single elimination playoff round. The top finishing American team will earn an entry into the 2018 Sina Sports 3×3 Elite League in Beijing, China and the 2019 USA Basketball 3×3 National Championships at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The event will take place at SIMON®’s Great Mall located in Milpitas, California and can be watched in the US on Twitch or in China via Sina Sports. NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington will also broadcast the championship game.

Tickets will go on sale today at www.3ballusa.com and EventBrite.com.