3BALL USA to Launch First Post-Collegiate 3×3 Basketball Tournament

by July 26, 2018
124

3BALL USA is launching its first ever post-collegiate outdoor 3×3 basketball showcase to be held from August 17-19, in anticipation of a formal summer league beginning in 2019. Similar to the recently authorized 3-on-3 play that will be featured in the 2020 Summer Olympics, this public showcase will include eight men’s teams competing in a variety of events including 21 games, a one-on-one challenge featuring streetball legend The Professor, and a slam-dunk contest — all for the grand prize of $50,000 dollars.

Endorsed by FIBA, the tourney will be played by the organization’s rules, with all eight squads being seeded based on pool play results followed by a single elimination playoff round. The top finishing American team will earn an entry into the 2018 Sina Sports 3×3 Elite League in Beijing, China and the 2019 USA Basketball 3×3 National Championships at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The event will take place at SIMON®’s Great Mall located in Milpitas, California and can be watched in the US on Twitch or in China via Sina Sports. NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington will also broadcast the championship game.

Tickets will go on sale today at www.3ballusa.com and EventBrite.com.

  
You Might Also Like
High School

NBA Launches Jr. World Championship Tournament

7 months ago
213
International

This Is My House: Pau Gasol On The Emotion and Passion Of The FIBA World Cup

9 months ago
122
High School

NBA & FIBA Will Host 1st Ever Basketball Without Borders Camp In Israel

1 year ago
90
nike fiba
Archives

FIBA Announces Partnership With Nike, Says 2019 World Cup Will Be Played in China

1 year ago
58
FIBA
International

Short Film: FIBA Allow Hijab

1 year ago
40
International

Revolutionary Road

2 years ago
100
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Introducing SLAM SUMMER HOOPS at Dyckman 🚨

13 mins ago
25

Dwight Howard Believes He’s a Future Hall of Famer

1 hour ago
144

Lamar Odom Returning to Pro Basketball in China 💯

3 hours ago
424

3BALL USA to Launch First Post-Collegiate 3×3 Basketball Tournament

3 hours ago
124

Kevin Durant: LeBron James to the Lakers a ‘Perfect Move’

6 hours ago
3,534