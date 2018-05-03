Already boasting what’s widely touted as the best recruiting class in college basketball history, Duke men’s basketball grew stronger with the addition of 5-star forward Joey Baker, who made the decision to reclassify into the class of 2018.

Baker told 247 his reason for leaving high school early:

“I talked to the coaches about it and we figured it was the best decision for my basketball game and off the court growth as well, like in the class room and socially. I feel like it will challenge me in all of those aspects and allow me to grow a lot faster than I would.”

Baker, who played at Trinity Christian (N.C.) and Team Felton, will join a recruiting class featuring RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones. The quartet is ranked No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 17 in ESPN’s individual player rankings for the class of 2018.

RELATED: Tre Jones is Prepared To Become The Latest Member Of His Family To Orchestrate The Offense At Duke