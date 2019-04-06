Top WNBA Draft Prospect Sabrina Ionescu Announces Return to Oregon

Top WNBA Draft prospect Sabrina Ionescu announced her return to Oregon next season with a letter in The Players’ Tribune on Saturday.

Ionescu, a junior, was projected to go as high as No. 1 overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

But after Oregon’s 67-72 loss to Baylor in the Final Four on Friday, Ionescu decided to come back for one final shot at the National Championship.

I came back to the University of Oregon as a junior in 2018-2019. We made the Final Four. And now I couldn’t be happier to announce that I’m coming back to the University of Oregon for the 2019-2020 basketball season. I won’t predict exactly how far we’re going to go….. but I’ll just say this. We have unfinished business.And I mean that from the bottom of my heart.

Ionescu was eligible for the draft because she will turn 22 before the end of the calendar year.