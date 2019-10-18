FIRST IMPRESSIONS: Top Freshmen of MSHTV Camp 2019 📺

Four-hundred and eighty of the nation’s top ballers descended upon Pacers Athletic Center for the fifth annual MSHTV Camp earlier this month. With top players in every class in the building, battles were had, rankings shifted and unknown names became viral internet sensations.

While the vast majority of the biggest names in youth basketball were in attendance, the MSHTV Camp also boasted many lesser known players from 36 different states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Sweden. Some experts projected the camp to have over 100 DI prospects.

Here’s a look at what the top freshmen (Class of 2023) had to offer:

Elijah Fisher, 6-6, SF, Crestwood Prep (CN)

Considered by many to be the top player in the Class of 2023, Fisher lived up to his rep. After playing in an event with his high school team on Friday and Saturday, he made the journey to Indy and straight up punished the rims, culminating with an in-game reverse eastbay. The powerful wing was impossible to stop going downhill, displayed impressive court vision, and kept the D honest with his ability to shoot from the perimeter. Fisher has continually improved over the last four years at the camp and is destined to be next in line for Grassroots Canada.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2_9kLgAPsP/

Omaha Biliew, 6-7, SF/PF, Dowling Catholic (IA)

As far as grassroots events are concerned, Biliew is ducking no one. He had a spirited battle with Elijah Fisher and showed why he is the epitome of a new-age forward. Biliew shot the ball well from three, crushed the rims, and defended four positions. Already owning a high-major offer, Omaha has firmly established himself as a top-10 player in the class by virtually every scouting service.

Jahzare Jackson, 6-11, C, IMG Academy (FL)

The biggest player in the camp (both in terms of sheer size and personality), Big Jah was outstanding in all facets. Still battling back from injury, Jah showed off his perimeter J (hit a number of threes), had a surprising handle, and crushed a self-oop. Just as impressive as his on-court game was how friendly he was to all of the campers and how he posed for pictures with anyone who asked (both adults and children alike).

Rayvon Griffith, 6-6, SF, Cincinnati Taft (OH)

Cincinnati was well-repped in the 2019 NBA Draft with Jaxson Hayes and Darius Bazley, but neither had the buzz around them entering high school that Rayvon Griffith has. The lanky swingman was explosive going to the rim and showed an improved outside shot and plenty of heart in heated matchups. Griffith already has DI offers and will enter the high school season as Ohio’s best freshman.

Jaylen Curry, 6-1, PG, Charlotte Vance (NC)

Curry may have helped himself the most among all of the players at the 2019 MSHTV Camp. He became an internet sensation overnight with his crazy jelly package, unbelievable finishes at the rack with both hands, and a 70-point game (yes, you read that right). Curry is already a two-time USA Basketball invitee and will be running in the EYBL with CP3.

Aden Holloway, 6-0, PG, Covenant Day (NC)

Curry’s backcourt running mate on the AAU circuit with CP3 may not be as flashy, but is the more polished of the two talented point guards. Holloway has effortless range, plays the game at his own pace, and has an advanced skillset for his age. He’s already got an offer from Syracuse and has even been drawing comparisons to future McDonald’s All-American Sharife Cooper as of late.

Robert Dillingham, 6-0, PG, Combine Academy (NC)

Dillingham may have received the most attention of anyone at the camp. He went with a classic “off the head” move that many streetball legends perfected, resulting in over a million views. The Team United playmaker, who has a Wichita State offer, showed that he’s a serious scoring point guard as well.

Mackenzie Mgbako, 6-6, SF, Gill St. Bernard’s (NJ)

In terms of sheer exposure on the national radar, there may not be another player who blew up more than Mgbako. The NY Lightning wing held his own against the best swingmen in the class, showcasing his barrage of deep Js and athletic takes to the rim. Mgbako already owns DI offers but was still slept on prior to the camp. That’s not the case anymore.

Jalen Hooks, 6-6, SF/PF, Franklin Central (IN)

Hooks was one of the most powerful players at the MSHTV Camp, using his powerful frame to finish through just about anyone. He handled the rock well in the open floor, converted with both hands, and put a hurting on the rims with his powerful dunks. The do-it-all forward has firmly established himself right at the top of Indiana’s 2023 class.

Dravyn Gibbs, 6-1, PG, McCutcheon HS (IN)

After blowing up at 2019 Crossroads Elite Invitational earlier this summer, Gibbs has continually improved and showed that he’s one of the Midwest’s best lead guards. He displayed an explosive first step, deep three-point range, and surprised some with his ability to finish above the rim in traffic. The son of a former DI player is destined to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Blue Cain, 6-4, SG, Knoxville Catholic (TN)

Cain was another dude who blew up the internet. On the opening night of camp, he surprised everyone with eastbay dunks during shootaround. The Knoxville native finished well in transition, played above the rim in the open floor, and knocked down three-pointers on the regular. Not coincidentally, the B-Maze Elite guard has garnered interest from multiple DI programs.

Jalen Griffith, 5-9, PG, Chicago Simeon (IL)

The super flashy guard from the Chi was one of the most advanced ball-handlers and creative passers at the camp. He’s expected to continue in the Simeon legacy of talented lead guards.

Nikita Tyukalo, 6-3, SG, Bothell HS (WA)

Tyukalo made the journey from Washington to show that he could hold his own with the best in 2023 and left as the top shooter in that group. He has effortless range, a lightning quick release, and the ability to shoot off the bounce and catch—as seen by the 7 three-pointers he hit in one half.

Brandon Davis, 6-0, PG/SG, Vincentian Academy (PA)

Davis was a straight up bucket throughout the camp. The scoring guard was able to create his shot against anyone, showed off super-deep range, and got to the rack via his impressive ability to change speeds. His scoring instincts are why he’s expected to be an impact player immediately in Pittsburgh.

Isaiah West, 6-3, SG, Goodpasture Christian (TN)

One of the more explosive guards in the camp, West showed off his sneaky bounce with a number of ridiculous dunks. He is also a lockdown defender who strapped up on all three perimeter spots.

Finley Bizjack, 6-3, SG, Byron Nelson HS (TX)

A three-time camper, Bizjack once again showed his improvement. He finished well in transition, got to the rack with his shifty change of pace, and played the game with an extremely high IQ. TCU was the first to offer, but there will be many more to follow throughout the season.

—

Rodger Bohn is a contributor to SLAM. Follow him on Twitter @rodgerbohn.