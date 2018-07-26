The best high school players in the country. The most iconic outdoor court in the country.

Introducing SLAM SUMMER HOOPS at Dyckman Park in New York.

Every Monday and Thursday for the next three weeks (beginning July 30), a handful of elite ballers from NYC and one featured player will compete under the bright lights at Dyckman. Each game of the “SLAM Showdown” (there are six in total) will be streamed live on Facebook and leads up to the SLAM Summer Classic — an All-Star Game that will showcase several of the top prospects, such as recent cover star Cole Anthony — on August 18th.

Peep the full schedule below:

Monday, July 30: Showdown Game 1, 7:15 pm ET (featuring Julian Newman)

Thursday, Aug. 2: Showdown Game 2, TBD

Monday, Aug. 6: Showdown Game 3, TBD

Thursday, Aug. 9: Showdown Game 4, TBD

Monday, Aug. 13: Showdown Game 5, TBD

Thursday, Aug. 16: Showdown Game 6, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 18: Summer Classic

An MVP will be selected by the fans from each Showdown event, who will then have the ability to be voted into the Classic.

For Game 1, SLAM is bringing in viral sensation Julian Newman. With over 350K followers on Instagram and millions of views on Youtube, the 16-year-old point guard has been in the national spotlight for awhile now. He was a starter on his varsity team as a 4-foot-5 FIFTH GRADER, making appearances on CONAN, Ellen, and more due to his unique talent.

Newman will be one of many hoping to show out amid the crazy atmosphere at Dyckman.

Seven total spectacles. Seven opportunities for young hoopers to prove themselves.

And it all starts Monday. History will be made.

