In just its second year, the Iverson Classic has become one of the premiere high school All-American games in the nation.

Featuring a host of top seniors—including Mac McClung, Jahvon Quinerly, Shareef O’Neal and Kevin Porter Jr—and Allen Iverson mentoring and motivating the players, this event is exactly what high school basketball needs.

