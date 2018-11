Jalen Lecque and Brewster dominated in their final matchup in the Bahamas versus the Bahamian All-Stars, starting their season 3-0. Fans lined up after the game for autographs and photos with favorites like Lecque, Terrence Clarke, Alonzo Gaffney and more.

This squad is SCARY GOOD. Want proof? Peep the highlights above.

