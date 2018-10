Top-ranked high school recruit Jalen Lecque became a national sensation his junior year, taking over the internet and earning the Baby Westbrook moniker.

The bouncy, explosive guard, who’s a triple-double machine, will be taking his talents to NC State next season.

Peep the video above for a behind the scenes look at the life of Lecque!

RELATED

Jalen Lecque Is Representing New York City to the Fullest 🗽