Brewster (NH) Academy’s Jalen Lecque put on a show in front of severalย Celtics scouts on Friday at the BasketBull HoopsFest in Springfield, MA.

The NC State commit dropped 25 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and served up 5 assists against the Patrick School (NJ).

Check out a day in the life of the five-star guard below!

