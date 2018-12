The highly anticipated matchup between LeBron James’ alma matter, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, and Spire Academy lived up to the hype! Mark “Rocket” Watts scored a game high 27 points, while Isaiah Jackson finished dunk after dunk and LaMelo Ball silenced the crowd to seal the 81-58 win for Spire.

Melo also put on a show in the VABC tournament, leading Spire to victory, and in a matchup against LeBron’s nephew, Meechie Johnson: