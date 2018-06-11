Gary Payton: Bronny James Committed to Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles 🎓

Gary Payton sat down with BSO’s Sheena Quick, and when he was asked what the odds were that LeBron James signs with a team out west this summer, Payton revealed that James’ 13-year-old son, Bronny, is committed to Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles next year:

“Anything could happen. People don’t look at everything. (LeBron James’) son just committed to Sierra Canyon which is in the valley of LA. That’s where his son is going to go to school [with] Scottie Pippen’s son and Kenyon Martin’s son. So, that’s a move that they’re going to make … if everybody looks at it with a son at that age, you don’t want to be away from him during that period of time. During the time that we’re having, basketball is school time. I think that (Bronny) needs a father during that time and that’s it. I don’t think LeBron is that type of parent, I think he wants to be around his son a lot and see his son play a lot.”

Spectrum SportsNet’s Chris Palmer tweeted that he called Sierra Canyon and a school official refuted Payton’s statement.

Just talked to a Sierra Canyon official on the rumor that Bronny James has committed: "That's news to us. He hasn't." — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) June 11, 2018

LeBron told media after the NBA Finals that his family will play a large role in where he decides to play next year. His best friend, Dwyane Wade, reiterated that by saying he believes LeBron will prioritize his family and lifestyle when making a decision.

Bronny wouldn’t be the first notable name to attend Sierra Canyon — Marvin Bagley, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Willow Smith and Corinne Fox are just a handful of the school’s notable alumni. The basketball team features 5-star guard Cassius Stanley in addition to Scottie Pippen Jr. and Kenyon Martin Jr.