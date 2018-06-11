Dwyane Wade: LeBron James to Prioritize Lifestyle and Family in Free Agency

LeBron James will prioritize lifestyle and family concerns as a free agent this summer, according to Dwyane Wade.

Wade says James would automatically make any NBA team a championship contender simply by suiting up.

James, 33, can opt out of a $35.6 million player option in his current deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for next season.

Per the Palm Beach Post (via Fox Sports Radio):