RJ Hampton has been a human inferno this season.

The Little Elm five star junior scored a ridiculous 84 points in his last two games, dropping a 50-burger on Northwest, then putting up 34 points with seven 3 pointers versus The Colony yesterday.

Hampton has a reported 11 college offers, including from powerhouses Kentucky, UCLA, Kansas and Texas.

Check out below how Hampton dropped 35 in his first game back from injury recently.

