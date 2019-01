Sharife Cooper and McEachern handily defeated Marietta High School (GA) 92-72 and preserved their pristine 21-0 record.

Cooper, currently one of the most dominant point guards in the 2020 class, scored a monstrous 45 points in the victory.

Check out more of the stud guard’s games below:

