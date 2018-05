We got four of the five SLAM 2018 High School All-Americans — Zion Williamson, Cameron Reddish, Bol Bol, and Darius Garland — together to play a game of CHARADES.

Future Duke teammates Williamson and Reddish took on Bol and Garland in three rounds. Peep the video above to see who got the W, and click here to read more about our All-American Team, which includes forward RJ Barrett.

