Zia Cooke Drops 37 to Come Back From Down 20!

Zia Cooke exploded for 37 points after rallying from being down 20 points against Bullit East High School, winning 77-73. Cooke’s Rogers High School is riding an impressive five game win streak after the wild comeback.

Cooke, who has committed to South Carolina, is also set to ball out in the McDonalds All-American game in March. The 5’9 no. 2 ranked guard out of Toledo has been on a tear all season, and has garnered the attention of some celebrities such as Chance The Rapper, Dwyane Wade and CJ McCollum.

