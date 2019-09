There are a lot of trolls that live behind their phone screens in 2019. A lot of them, majority being males, love to bash women hoopers. And Hailey Van Lith, one of the PNW’s top hoopers, is here to challenge anyone – even if they’re of the opposite sex. Watch Van Lith make this 1v1 look EASY.

Van Lith recently pulled up to The Crawsover (formerly Seattle Pro-Am) and put on a show.