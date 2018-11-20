NBA Hires Rod Strickland for G League Professional Path Program

The NBA has hired 17-year veteran Rod Strickland as program manager to oversee the G League’s professional path program, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Strickland’s duties will be to evaluate elite prospects and educate and mentor them on the program that offers HS prospects an option to skip college and accept the G League’s five-month, $125,000 salary.

Former WNBA player Allison Feaster, who will oversee a group of prospects that are eligible for the pro path initiative, will work closely with Strickland.

Via ESPN:

Every graduating high school player is already allowed to make himself eligible for the G League draft, but those non-elite prospects would still come into the minor league on a lower, traditional salary – if they made a roster. “First and foremost, we want to make it clear that they won’t be searching out any player already committed to school,” Feaster told ESPN. “We will focus on players who are undecided. As Rod moves into the market, he’ll have interactions with organizations and potential parents. Initially, it’ll be those who reach out to us and want more information on the professional path.”

Strickland, 52, played over 17 years in the NBA and averaged 13.2 points during his career.