Can Donovan Mitchell lead Team USA to Gold?

Mitchell and the rest of the USA squad are in China with a 2-0 record in Group E of the FIBA World Cup. Earlier this morning, Team USA defeated Turkey in a nail-biter against Turkey. Mitchell, who’s been one of the US’s top players since training camp, is looking to bring a gold medal back to the States in a couple of weeks.

Check out some highlights between USA and Spain from last month.