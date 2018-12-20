Report: Rick Pitino To Become Head Coach of Panathinaikos of Greece

Rick Pitino is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of EuroLeague team Panathinaikos of Greece, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He is expected to travel to Athens shortly after Christmas:

Naismith Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is finalizing a deal to become head coach of EuroLeague power Panathinkaikos of Greece, sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2018

Pitino has agreed in principle to deal, per source. He’s expected to coach his first game on Dec 27. https://t.co/syP1vaY22J — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2018

The roster for Panathinaikos includes Nick Calathes, Georgios Papagiannis, Keith Langford, Deshaun Thomas, James Gist and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ older brother.

In October of 2017, Pitino was fired from Louisville amid an FBI probe into college basketball and an investigation into the use of strippers and prostitutes during recruiting visits.

