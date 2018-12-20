Report: Rick Pitino To Become Head Coach of Panathinaikos of Greece

by December 20, 2018
75

Rick Pitino is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of EuroLeague team Panathinaikos of Greece, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He is expected to travel to Athens shortly after Christmas:

The roster for Panathinaikos includes Nick Calathes, Georgios Papagiannis, Keith Langford, Deshaun Thomas, James Gist and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ older brother.

In October of 2017, Pitino was fired from Louisville amid an FBI probe into college basketball and an investigation into the use of strippers and prostitutes during recruiting visits.

