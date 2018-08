Stephen Curry debuted the Under Armour Curry 3ZER0 II during a workout ahead of his SC30 Camp in the Bay Area. His newest sneaker, a secondary silhouette to the Curry 5, makes use of a maxprene upper and a dual-density cushioning system, combining UA’s signature Charged Cushioning in the heel with their Micro G foam.

The Curry 3ZER0 II is currently available for $99 on the UA website. Scroll down to more flicks of the kicks.