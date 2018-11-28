Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Agrees to Sneaker Contract with New Balance

Kawhi Leonard will be the leader of New Balance’s re-entrance into basketball, according to a report from Chris Haynes.

Yahoo Sources: Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a multiyear shoe endorsement deal with New Balance. https://t.co/FdgnrCnTrg — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 28, 2018

Leonard reportedly declined an extension from Jordan Brand earlier this year that was worth $20 million. Now in the wake of that decision the 27 year old will be the face of NB’s burgeoning basketball division. Other than working with Leonard, they have a new deal with Darius Bazley, employing him as an intern at the company while he prepares for his unique path to the NBA.

There’s no word yet on what New Balance silhouette Leonard will be playing in. Stay tuned for more on the new partnership with Leonard and New Balance.