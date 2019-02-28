The NBA’s nightly sneaker showcase continued with no signs of slowing down with another insane night of variety and heat.
It should come as no surprise that P.J. Tucker once again headlined the night’s best kicks as he brought out the coveted “UNC” Air Jordan IV PEs along with the recently released Rokit x Nike Kyrie 5. Fellow sneaker beast Montrezl Harrell definitely had ‘heads asking “What are those?!” as he brought out the Reebok Mobius OG in “Skull Grey.”
Jordan Bell and De’Aaron Fox went the KD route with Bell rocking the Nike Zoom KD6 “Aunt Pearl” and Fox going with the “BHM” Nike Zoom KD7. As for the shoe’s namesake, Kevin Durant wore the “Texas Longhorns” edition of his Nike KD11.
Other standouts on the evening included LeBron James and Kyrie Irving’s fresh colorways of their signature models, Ian Clark with the Nike Zoom LeBron III Retros and Dwyane Wade’s Li-Ning Way of Wade 6 “Welcome Home” was on his feet as he hit that insane game-winner.
The rest of the night’s freshest kicks is just a few scrolls away.
Photos via Getty Images
NBA Kicks of the Night
