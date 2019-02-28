NBA Kicks of the Night

by February 28, 2019
328

The NBA’s nightly sneaker showcase continued with no signs of slowing down with another insane night of variety and heat.

It should come as no surprise that P.J. Tucker once again headlined the night’s best kicks as he brought out the coveted “UNC” Air Jordan IV PEs along with the recently released Rokit x Nike Kyrie 5. Fellow sneaker beast Montrezl Harrell definitely had ‘heads asking “What are those?!” as he brought out the Reebok Mobius OG in “Skull Grey.”

Jordan Bell and De’Aaron Fox went the KD route with Bell rocking the Nike Zoom KD6 “Aunt Pearl” and Fox going with the “BHM” Nike Zoom KD7. As for the shoe’s namesake, Kevin Durant wore the “Texas Longhorns” edition of his Nike KD11.

Other standouts on the evening included LeBron James and Kyrie Irving’s fresh colorways of their signature models, Ian Clark with the Nike Zoom LeBron III Retros and Dwyane Wade’s Li-Ning Way of Wade 6 “Welcome Home” was on his feet as he hit that insane game-winner.

The rest of the night’s freshest kicks is just a few scrolls away.

Photos via Getty Images

  • P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan IV Retro
  • De’Aaron Fox: Nike KD 7 BHM
  • Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Jordan Bell: Nike KD 6
  • Montrezl Harrell: Reebok Mobius OG
  • P.J. Tucker: Rokit x Nike Kyrie 5
  • LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16
  • Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16
  • Ian Clark: Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Retro
  • Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
  • Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike KD 11
  • Kevin Durant: Nike KD 11
  • Josh Richardson: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
  • Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6
  • Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan IX Retro
  • Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan XIII Retro
  • Marvin Bagley III: Puma Uproarr
  • Avery Bradley: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro
  • Myles Turner: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Clint Capela: Nike Kyrie Low
  • Vince Carter: Nike Shox BB4
  • Luka Doncic: Nike Hyperdunk X Low
  • Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk X Low
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L
  • Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XI
  • Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro
  • Bam Adebayo: Air Jordan XI Retro
  • Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Miles Bridges: Nike LeBron 16
  • Wesley Matthews: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 Supreme
  • Klay Thompson: Anta KT4, Derrick Jones Jr.: Nike Zoom Kobe 6
  • LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16
     
