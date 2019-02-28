NBA Kicks of the Night

The NBA’s nightly sneaker showcase continued with no signs of slowing down with another insane night of variety and heat.



It should come as no surprise that P.J. Tucker once again headlined the night’s best kicks as he brought out the coveted “UNC” Air Jordan IV PEs along with the recently released Rokit x Nike Kyrie 5. Fellow sneaker beast Montrezl Harrell definitely had ‘heads asking “What are those?!” as he brought out the Reebok Mobius OG in “Skull Grey.”



Jordan Bell and De’Aaron Fox went the KD route with Bell rocking the Nike Zoom KD6 “Aunt Pearl” and Fox going with the “BHM” Nike Zoom KD7. As for the shoe’s namesake, Kevin Durant wore the “Texas Longhorns” edition of his Nike KD11.



Other standouts on the evening included LeBron James and Kyrie Irving’s fresh colorways of their signature models, Ian Clark with the Nike Zoom LeBron III Retros and Dwyane Wade’s Li-Ning Way of Wade 6 “Welcome Home” was on his feet as he hit that insane game-winner.



The rest of the night’s freshest kicks is just a few scrolls away.



Photos via Getty Images



P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan IV Retro

De’Aaron Fox: Nike KD 7 BHM

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5

Jordan Bell: Nike KD 6

Montrezl Harrell: Reebok Mobius OG

P.J. Tucker: Rokit x Nike Kyrie 5

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16

Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16

Ian Clark: Nike Zoom LeBron 3 Retro

Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6

Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike KD 11

Kevin Durant: Nike KD 11

Josh Richardson: Nike Kobe 9 Elite

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6

Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan IX Retro

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan XIII Retro

Marvin Bagley III: Puma Uproarr

Avery Bradley: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro

Myles Turner: Nike Kyrie 5

Clint Capela: Nike Kyrie Low

Vince Carter: Nike Shox BB4

Luka Doncic: Nike Hyperdunk X Low

Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk X Low

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XI

Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro

Bam Adebayo: Air Jordan XI Retro

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X

Miles Bridges: Nike LeBron 16

Wesley Matthews: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 Supreme

Klay Thompson: Anta KT4, Derrick Jones Jr.: Nike Zoom Kobe 6

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16