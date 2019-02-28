‘Mamba Mentality’: Dwyane Wade Stuns Warriors on Game-Winning Three

Dwyane Wade immediately thought back to the improbable three-pointer Kobe Bryant hit over him ten years ago after nailing his own miracle game-winner Wednesday night.

Wade banked in a straight-away three to give the Miami Heat a stunning 126-125 victory against the visiting Golden State Warriors.

The 37-year-old finished with 25 points and hit two threes in the final 16 seconds.

Per the AP:

“Thank you for showing me the way, Mamba Mentality,” Wade said in the on-court interview, referring to Bryant by one of his nicknames.

Not long afterward, Bryant responded on Twitter: “My man,” he wrote to Wade, adding the hashtag “last dance” — a nod to the “One Last Dance” theme Wade has used throughout this, his 16th and final season in the NBA before retirement.

A loss would have set them back a bit in the standings, and who-knows-how-much more emotionally — since had the Warriors won, it would have been a win where Miami blew a 24-point lead. Instead, Wade engineered a miracle in Miami — exactly one year to the day after he hit a game-winner to beat Philadelphia at home.

“He deserved to win this game,” Golden State’s Kevin Durant said.

