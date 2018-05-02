NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Despite being down nearly the entire game, a tired Cleveland Cavaliers team still managed to squeak by a well-rested Toronto squad with a 113-112 win in overtime. Rocking a “Prime Time” colorway of his Nike LeBron 15, LeBron James managed to put together yet another triple-double performance to lead Cleveland while DeMar DeRozan finished the night with 22 points in an all-red model of the Nike Zoom Kobe 8.

In Golden State, Stephen Curry made his return as he came off the bench to drop 28 points in the white colorway of his latest Under Armour Curry 5 while Draymond Green almost secured a triple-double while rocking his PE model of the Nike Zoom Rev 2018. Nick Young turned heads in another PE version of the adidas Crazy BYW X and Jrue Holiday went the Jordan route as he rocked the Air Jordan XI Retro “Win Like ’82.”

Photos via Getty Images