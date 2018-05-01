Report: Stephen Curry to Play Tonight for First Time Since March 8

May 01, 2018
245

Chef Steph is back.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported that Stephen Curry, who hasn’t played since March 8, will return tonight for the Warriors’ Western Conference Semifinals game versus the Pelicans.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Curry will play without a minutes restriction.

Curry averaged 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game during the regular season.

