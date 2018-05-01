Report: Stephen Curry to Play Tonight for First Time Since March 8

Chef Steph is back.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported that Stephen Curry, who hasn’t played since March 8, will return tonight for the Warriors’ Western Conference Semifinals game versus the Pelicans.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry will make his postseason debut tonight for Game 2 against the Pelicans. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 1, 2018

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Curry will play without a minutes restriction.

Curry averaged 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game during the regular season.