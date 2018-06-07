2018 NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 3

On a night where Golden State’s vaunted “Splash Brothers” struggled mightily, Kevin Durant stepped up and shouldered the load for the Warriors leading the team to a 110-102 Game 3 victory over the Cavaliers. Rocking his tried and true “What The” Nike KDX, Durant scorched Cleveland for 43 points including a crushing 3-point bomb, a shot similar to the one he drilled last season, with under a minute to play to extend the Warriors lead to six.

The night started off promising for the Cavaliers as they jumped out to an early 16-4 lead highlighted by LeBron James’ monstrous self alley-oop. James’ Nike LeBron 15 PEs on the night were done in a grey BattleKnit and contrasted with a gold midsole and wine accents. JR Smith got off to a solid start in a pair of PE Nike Kyrie 4s as he finished the first half with 10 points. Unfortunately for Smith and the Cavs, he’d only score three more in the second half of play.

Other notable kicks on the night included the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PEs worn by Andre Iguodala in his first Finals’ appearance this year, Nick Young’s loud adidas D Rose 3.5 “The Spark” and Steph Curry donning both the black and white colorways of his “Takeover” Under Armour Curry 5.





































Photos via Getty Images