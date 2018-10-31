NBA Kicks of the Night

Three of League’s biggest sneakerheads made sure to put their best foot forward in an incredible night of NBA kicks.

Reigning NBA Sneaker King P.J. Tucker came correct as usual donning two sick exclusives as he brought out the “Drew League” Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low and went even harder with a Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Diana Taurasi All-Star PE. In Cleveland, Taurean Prince once again showed how serious he is about competing for that crown as he donned the mismatched Nike LeBron 15 “Equality” and the “Flight Suit” Air Jordan V Retro. In OKC, Montrezl Harrell stole the sneaker thunder as he came out of nowhere with a pair of blue Reebok Pump D-Times.

In addition to all the aforementioned bangers, Tuesday night also saw players rocking the “Trophy Room” Air Jordan XX3s, “Green Lobster” Nike Kyrie 4s, Nike Zoom Kobe 7 “Galaxy,” Air Jordan IX Retro “Olives” and in the spirit of Halloween, a sick pair of custom “Chucky” Q4 Sports 495 Lows.

Photos via Getty Images