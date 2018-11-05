NBA Kicks of the Night

The Lakers may have laid an egg against the visiting Raptors, but their kicks certainly didn’t disappoint. Lance Stephenson caught our attention in a pair of Levi’s x Air Jordan IV Retro “Black Denim” release and then followed with a pair of the Air Jordan XVIII “Sport Royal” Retro. LeBron James wore another white-based PE model of his Nike LeBron 16 while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also wore the King’s latest silhouette as he donned the “1 Thru 5” and Lonzo Ball broke out another wild pair of his BBB ZO2.19. For the Raptors, Fred VanVleet rocked the eye catching “Demar DeRozan PE” model of the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro.

Continuing with Kobes, Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a triple-double in a red colorway of the Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus and Kelly Oubre Jr. went with the coveted Nike Zoom Kobe 4 “Prelude” and DeMar DeRozan hit the floor in a lowkey Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low.

Aaron Gordon and Markieff Morris represented for Foamposite fans as Gordon donned the all-black Nike Zoom Rookie LWP and Morris suited up in the “Fighter Jet” Nike Air Foamposite One.

Catch the rest of Sunday’s NBA kicks in our gallery below.





























































Photos via Getty Images