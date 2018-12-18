NBA Kicks of the Night

by December 18, 2018
241

It goes without question that the Milwaukee Bucks City Edition kits are amongst the wildest and most colorful uniforms in the League and any kicks that tie back must be equally crazy. Lucky for us we don’t have to use our imaginations because Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton both wore joints that models that complimented the unis perfectly. Color blocked in the team’s yellow, green, red and blue colorway, Bledsoe wore the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XII and Middleton went with the Nike Hyperdunk X Low.

Middleton wasn’t the only one wearing an exclusive Hyperdunk X Monday night. P.J. Tucker debuted his second PE colorway of the Hyperdunk X which was done in all-red with black accents and Tuck’s “PJ17” logo printed on the back heel. Sticking with the red/black color theme, Jimmy Butler wore the XXXs for the second night in a row as he donned the “Gym Red” edition while Lauri Markkanen went with the Nike LeBron 10s once again as he rocked the “Heat Away” version.

Several other bangers were spotted on the evening so make sure you check them out in our Monday night NBA kicks recap below.

Photos via Getty Images

     
