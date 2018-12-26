NBA Christmas Kicks of the Night

Over the last several years, Christmas has been one of the signature nights of the NBA sneaker season and Tuesday’s wears lived up to the hype, especially for LeBron fans.

LeBron James had sneakerheads buzzing with the return of his #LeBronWatch as he donned the first pair in this year’s collection, the “SuperBron” Nike LeBron 16. They were inspired by the “Superman” Nike LeBron 3 PE, which debuted in 2005.

While ‘Bron went with the “something old, something new” theme, P.J. Tucker went straight vintage as he broke out the highly coveted “Stewie Griffin” Nike LeBron 6 and Allonzo Trier matched fire with fire as he broke out the KITH x Nike LeBron 15 Performance “King’s Cloak.” And if that wasn’t enough, Lance Stephenson stuck with the holiday theme as he rocked the “Christmas” Nike LeBron 10.

Keeping with the holiday, Stephen Curry debuted his “Christmas in the Town” Under Armour Curry 6 and Marcus Morris honored his son, Benji, with a pair of custom Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTBs which featured both Benji and a mischievous snowman. Evan Turner had many of us reminiscing about childhood with his custom pair of Li-Ning YuShuai 12s that was emblazoned with a portrait of E.T. in a Santa hat.

In addition to all these kicks, you’ll also want to make sure you peep Kevin Durant’s “Scrooge McDuck” Nike KD 11 PEs, Kyrie Irving’s “IKHET” Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 collaboration and Jordan Brand’s Holiday PE collection which features a blurred holiday lights theme on the Air Jordan XXXIII, Jordan Super.Fly MVP L and the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1.

Photos via Getty Images