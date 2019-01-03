NBA Kicks of the Night

Russell Westbrook headlined an incredible night of sneakers in Los Angeles with the debut of his latest signature model, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2.

The Zer0.2s are highlighted by a multi-color upper with an array of materials and textures making for a truly wild silhouette. The shoe’s key piece of technology is the Max Volume Nike Zoom Bag located in the forefoot which Nike says will allow for “Maximum Propulsion.” Retail is set at $120 and the shoe is slated for a global release beginning January 10, 2019.

Brodie wasn’t the only one in Los Angeles making waves with his sneaker game. Paul George returned home and dropped 37 points in his sick Nike PG 2.5 salmon colored PEs while former teammate Lance Stephenson tried his best to steal the show as he wore both the Packer x Reebok Kamikaze II “Chili Pepper” and the Nike LeBron 11 Low SE. Despite missing the game, LeBron James managed to turn heads in the much hyped A-COLD-WALL* x Nike Air Force 1 Low. And if that wasn’t enough, Josh Hart brought out the Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low “ASG” and Lonzo Ball showcased his triple-black BBB ZO2.19.

While the sneaker spotlight was definitely on L.A., Derrick Jones Jr. made sure to flex his sneaker game with the “EYBL” Nike Zoom KD 4 and it looks like “Wave Papi” Kelly Oubre Jr. has quickly gotten friendly with his Suns teammates as he donned Devin Booker’s Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro PEs. As for Book, he once again took the court in a Nike Kyrie Low PE also done in a Phoenix colorway.

Photos via Getty Images