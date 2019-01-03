NBA Kicks of the Night

by January 03, 2019
5

Russell Westbrook headlined an incredible night of sneakers in Los Angeles with the debut of his latest signature model, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2.

The Zer0.2s are highlighted by a multi-color upper with an array of materials and textures making for a truly wild silhouette. The shoe’s key piece of technology is the Max Volume Nike Zoom Bag located in the forefoot which Nike says will allow for “Maximum Propulsion.” Retail is set at $120 and the shoe is slated for a global release beginning January 10, 2019.

Brodie wasn’t the only one in Los Angeles making waves with his sneaker game. Paul George returned home and dropped 37 points in his sick Nike PG 2.5 salmon colored PEs while former teammate Lance Stephenson tried his best to steal the show as he wore both the Packer x Reebok Kamikaze II “Chili Pepper” and the Nike LeBron 11 Low SE. Despite missing the game, LeBron James managed to turn heads in the much hyped A-COLD-WALL* x Nike Air Force 1 Low. And if that wasn’t enough, Josh Hart brought out the Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low “ASG” and Lonzo Ball showcased his triple-black BBB ZO2.19.

While the sneaker spotlight was definitely on L.A., Derrick Jones Jr. made sure to flex his sneaker game with the “EYBL” Nike Zoom KD 4 and it looks like “Wave Papi” Kelly Oubre Jr. has quickly gotten friendly with his Suns teammates as he donned Devin Booker’s Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro PEs. As for Book, he once again took the court in a Nike Kyrie Low PE also done in a Phoenix colorway.

Scroll through the rest of the NBA’s best kicks from Wednesday night right below.

Photos via Getty Images

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Paul George Torches the Lakers After Being Booed in L.A.

8 hours ago
1,969
Kicks

New Year’s Day’s Best NBA Kicks

1 day ago
1,338
Kicks

NBA New Year’s Eve Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
2,248
NBA

Paul George Challenged Russell Westbrook to Become a Better Defender

3 days ago
9,064
The Post Up

Post Up: Anthony Davis Scores Season-High 48 Points in Win 💪

5 days ago
1,031
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

6 days ago
2,371
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 mins ago
5

THROWBACK: DeMar DeRozan Sets Raptors Franchise Record with 52 Points

1 hour ago
51

LeBron James: Warriors ‘F**ked Up’ After Game 6 of 2016 NBA Finals

8 hours ago
7,252

Paul George Torches the Lakers After Being Booed in L.A.

8 hours ago
1,969

‘I’m Going to Get it’: James Harden Chasing Second MVP

8 hours ago
790