Nike’s 2019 BHM collection took centerstage on NBA courts on. Monday. Several players debuted this year’s models in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This year’s motif features traditional African patterns across all models. Paul George got things started with a 31-point performance at Madison Square Garden in his “BHM” Nike PG3 while Russell Westbrook and Tim Hardaway Jr. showcased “Equality” colorways of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 and Jordan Jumpman Hustle, respectively. In Boston Kyrie Irving rocked his “BHM” Nike Kyrie 5 en route to a 25-point performance and a career-high eight steals to lead Boston to a victory over Miami. The Grizzlies tandem of Marc Gasol and Jaren Jackson Jr. wore the High and Low models of the BHM Nike Hyperdunk X out in Memphis.

Langston Galloway donned another custom and his latest Q4 Sports Specialist paid homage to Dr. King with portraits of the man himself and his words painted prominently on the shoes.

P.J. Tucker continued to serve notice that his sneaker game is second to none as he brought out the “Superman” Nike LeBron 3 and an insane pair of custom Air Jordan IIIs made by The Shoe Surgeon.

Make sure to get caught up on the rest of MLK Day’s best NBA kicks with a quick scroll of our latest gallery below.



































































































Photos via Getty Images