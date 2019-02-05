NBA Kicks of the Night

Black History Month sneakers were on full display Monday night including a couple of customs that honored prominent African-American figures.

D’Angelo Russell took the floor in Brooklyn rocking the BHM edition of the Nike PG 2.5, De’Aaron Fox gave his Kobes a rest in favor of a pair of vintage Nike Zoom KD IV “BHM” and Omari Spellman was one of several players wearing the Nike Hyperdunk X Low “BHM.” Kelly Oubre Jr. paid homage to jazz legend Louis Armstrong with a custom pair of the Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus while Josh Jackson honored African-American inventor Garrett Morgan, whose contributions included the gas mask and the traffic light, which Jackson portrayed on his custom Under Armour HOVR Havoc Low.

Other notable kicks on the evening included P.J. Tucker’s “ASG” Nike Zoom Kobe 3 and “Ohio State” PE Nike LeBron 15s, Taurean Prince’s PSNY x Air Jordan XII Retro, and sick NikeiD jawns in Stanley Johnson’s Kyrie 5s and Solomon Hill’s PG 2s.

Photos via Getty Images