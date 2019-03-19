NBA Kicks of the Night

Big news in the sneaker world last night as Kevin Durant debuted his latest signature model. Durant took to the hardwood rocking the “90s Kid” colorway of his new Nike KD12 which features a grey base with neon pop colors and Nike’s latest tech, quad-axial Flywire. The shoe is slated to release globally on April 1 and will carry a sticker price of $150.

In Boston, the Celtics honored Isaiah Thomas with a video tribute featuring highlights from his special run with the team. On I.T.’s feet were a pair of the Nike Kobe A.D. done in Boston’s colors which he said he had been saving for the 2017 NBA Finals. Kyrie Irving, the Celtics’ current star that Thomas was ultimately traded for, wore another Oregon Ducks PE of his Nike Kyrie 5.

Quickly jumping back on the Kobe tip, Derrick Jones Jr. and Allonzo Trier both wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 with Jones wearing the “Rice” editions and Iso in the “Orange County” ASG model. Wayne Ellington also got into the mix with his pair of “Cool Grey” Nike Kobe A.D.s and the Kobe Sneaker King himself, DeMar DeRozan, wore a black and white team edition of the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro.

Make sure to check out these kicks and much more in our latest NBA recap.

Kevin Durant: Nike KD 12

Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5

Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90

Paul George: Nike PG 3

Derrick Jones Jr.: Nike Zoom Kobe 6

Allonzo Trier: Nike Zoom Kobe 6

Wayne Ellington: Nike Kobe A.D.

Devin Booker: Nike Kyrie Low

Kadeem Allen: Nike LeBron 16

Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7

Salah Mejri: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro

Josh Richardson: Air Jordan X Retro

Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro

Jerami Grant: Air Jordan XI Retro

OG Anunoby: Nike PG 3

Kevin Knox: Puma Uproar

Josh Jackson: Under Armour HOVR Havoc

Langston Galloway: Q4 Sports Specialist

Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Hyperdunk X

Rodney Hood: Nike PG 1

Jae Crowder: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro

Photos via Getty Images